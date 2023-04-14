British royal family member named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People

King Charles III has been named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023. The magazine revealed its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world on Thursday, April 13. Princes William and Harry’s father ﻿is listed under the icons category, which also includes Jennifer Coolidge, Ke Huy Quan and Pedro Pascal.

British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninfulprofiled the King for TIME, writing: “Growing up on a council estate in West London, the world of royalty was one I didn’t pay much mind to. What would that have to do with young Black boys in Ladbroke Grove? Much more than I realized, it turned out. As the quiet and fastidious work of the Prince’s Trust, a charity set up by the then Prince of Wales, began to put our friends and family into steady employment, its outreach programs inspired many of us and instilled confidence. I didn’t realize then just how close our now King was to all of this.”

©Getty Images



King Charles (pictured with Edward) made the 2023 TIME100 list

“He didn’t have to do any of it. He could’ve let his privilege shield him from the realities of our hardship in a time when these were not a cause célèbre. But he always met us with an open mind and a listening ear,” Edward continued. “Over the past decade, I’ve had the privilege of getting to know King Charles III better—and in 2021, I became a global ambassador of the Prince’s Trust.”

Edward noted that “as a man, the King is not always who people expect him to be.” He described His Majesty as “charming, funny, socially confident, with a kindness that always seeks to put others at ease.”

“His love for the environment is well documented, but his love for his subjects burns even brighter. The monarchy is not perfect, but in Charles we have a King who understands both tradition and what it takes to evolve with the times,” Edward penned. “It is a delicate balance and a rare ability. I am excited to see him carry his passions with him into a whole new era.”

Charles, who became King last September following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, isn’t the first member of the royal family to make the list. The King’s son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle made the TIME100 list back in 2021, while the Prince and Princess of Wales made the list in 2011. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother was also named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in 2013.