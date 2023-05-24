Lori Harvey wears a plunging sheer halter gown at the ‘Asteroid City’ premiere at Cannes

The stars are in France for the 76th Cannes Film Festival, and it’s been a daily dose of fashion and glamour. Held annually in Cannes, France, this prestigious event brings together international film stars, directors, models, actors, designers, and more.

From Irina Shayk showing off her abs to Lauren Sanchez’s sequined outfit, there has been no shortage of stars appreciating cinema in amazing looks. ﻿On Tuesday, Lori Harvey was the latest star to turn heads, arriving at the Asteroid City premiere in a plunging sheer green dress.



©GettyImages



Lori looked stunning with a 1920’s inspired hairstyle

The 26 year-old attended the premiere of Wes Anderson’s latest film, Asteroid City. The cast is star-studded with Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, Steve Carell, Maya Hawk, Matt Dillon, Rupert Friend, ﻿Margot Robbie, and more.

IMDb describes the film with, “The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer convention is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.”



©GettyImages



She wore a diamont necklace and earrings as accessories

Lori, whose mother is Marjorie Elaine Harvey, and father is Steve Harvey has been enjoying her life. Before the festival, she was aboard the Chanel Cruise in Los Angeles. Last week she shared a photo of her stunning white look aboard the mock ship.

