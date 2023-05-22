The stars are in France for the Cannes Film Festival, and it has been an exciting week full of entertainment and fashion. Beauties like Lauren Sanchez have turned heads on red carpets, at parties, and events. Model Irina Shayk, who recently opened up about motherhood, has been making headlines with her exciting outfits. Her abs have been on full display, as she shows off her versatile looks. Check out the fierce fashion she’s rocked over the last few days.

