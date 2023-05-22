Charlotte Casiraghi’s mom and mother-in-law step out together in Cannes©WireImage
ROYAL NEWS

Charlotte Casiraghi’s mom and mother-in-law step out together in Cannes

Grace Kelly’s eldest granddaughter made another appearance at the film festival with her husband

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

The Cannes Film Festival was a family affair for Charlotte Casiraghi on Saturday. Grace Kelly’s 36-year-old granddaughter stepped out for the red carpet premiere of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon with her husband Dimitri Rassam.

©Getty Images

Charlotte exuded glamour wearing a spaghetti strap gown from Chanel (via Royal Fashion Police). Prince Albert of Monaco’s niece, who is an ambassador and spokesperson for Chanel, completed her look with a pink quilted bag and manicure featuring the Chanel logo.

The couple’s respective mothers also hit the red carpet on May 20. Charlotte’s mom Princess Caroline and mother-in-law Carole Bouquet attended the premiere together, accompanied by Dimitri’s uncle Paul Rassam. Caroline opted for pants and a jacket, while Carole wore a long-sleeve gown.

©Getty Images

Saturday wasn’t Charlotte and Dimitri’s first appearance at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The couple, who will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary next month, also made a red carpet appearance together on the opening night of the star-studded festival, joined by Charlotte’s sister-in-law Beatrice Borromeo.

Related Video:

Prince Philip's Will To Be Kept Secret For 90 Years

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more