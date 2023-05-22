Charlotte Casiraghi’s mom and mother-in-law step out together in Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival was a family affair for Charlotte Casiraghi on Saturday. Grace Kelly’s 36-year-old granddaughter stepped out for the red carpet premiere of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon with her husband Dimitri Rassam.

Charlotte exuded glamour wearing a spaghetti strap gown from Chanel (via Royal Fashion Police). Prince Albert of Monaco’s niece, who is an ambassador and spokesperson for Chanel, completed her look with a pink quilted bag and manicure featuring the Chanel logo.

The couple’s respective mothers also hit the red carpet on May 20. Charlotte’s mom Princess Caroline and mother-in-law Carole Bouquet attended the premiere together, accompanied by Dimitri’s uncle Paul Rassam. Caroline opted for pants and a jacket, while Carole wore a long-sleeve gown.

Saturday wasn’t Charlotte and Dimitri’s first appearance at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The couple, who will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary next month, also made a red carpet appearance together on the opening night of the star-studded festival, joined by Charlotte’s sister-in-law Beatrice Borromeo.