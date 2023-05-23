All we know about Jeff Bezos’ children

Jeff Bezos has a large family. The Amazon founder and one of the richest people in the world is a father of four with his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott. Despite the fact that Bezos is incredibly famous and spends plenty of time in notorious events surrounded by celebrities, he reveals only information he wants the world to know and keeps the lives of his children private.

Bezos has three boys and one girl

Bezos and his eldest son

Bezos and Scott have three boys and one girl. Only one of their names has been made public, which is Preston, the name of their eldest son. He was named after Bezos’ who’s second name is Preston.

Bezos and Scott’s daughter was adopted from China.

Scott put her career in the background to raise the children

Bezos, Scott and their four children

In an interview with Vogue, Scott revealed that she put her career as a novelist in the backburner in order to raise her children and spend more time with them. “Writing is such a ‘pretend’ profession,” she said in the year 2013. “Nobody is counting on you at all. You can’t ‘pretend’ to be a lawyer or a teacher. It takes a lot of grit to continue. Kids, on the other hand, have an urgent need to be taken care of. After the third child, I knew I couldn’t be the kind of parent I wanted to be and continue writing. Those years were just too busy.”

She has published two novels over the course of her career under the name Mackenzie Bezos.

Bezos has often discussed the importance of role models in his life

While he’s revealed very little about his kids’ life, Bezos has spoken about his father, a Cuban immigrant, and how important his influence has been on him and his own family. “I think in every immigrant you’ll find a deep optimism and a deep resilience too,” he said of him at the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Awards. “My dad is an intense hard worker. My dad is warm and he teaches an easy smile. My brother and sister and I could not have had a better role model.”