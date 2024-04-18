Orlando Bloom opens up about Katy Perry relationship and coping with fame

Orlando Bloom is opening up about his marriage to Katy Perry. The couple, who first met in 2016 and have a child together, have maintained a stable partnership for over a decade. Bloom recently appeared in an episode of “What Now? with Trevor Noah” where he discussed his dynamic with Perry.

Bloom revealed that even though Perry was incredibly famous when the two first met, he managed to meet the real person underneath. “I think one of the things that I fell in love with Katy was... she hates when I say this, so I have to word it carefully, but her music was everywhere, right?” he said. “When I came up, it was just on every radio station, but I wasn’t conscious of... [it] wasn’t what I was listening to, but, I fell in love with Katheryn, this girl from Santa Barbara. And by the way, parents, pastors, living on food stamps.”

Bloom also revealed that Perry and him have bonded over their similar experiences growing up, with both achieving success through hard work. Bloom said that the two have an "understanding where we came from, what we worked to do, what we had to do to get to where we got to.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Bloom and Perry’s relationship history

Bloom and Perry have discussed their relationship with various publications, including the moment where they first met. According to Perry, there was some tension from the get go. “I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren’t together,” she said, according to PEOPLE. "So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend's hand — he wasn't even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, 'Hey that's my burger!' "