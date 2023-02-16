Orlando Bloom poses in his underwear in new sexy photo shoot: Katy Perry reacts

Orlando Bloom is getting fans excited with his most recent photo shoot. The 46-year-old actor showed off his incredible physique, posing in his underwear and proving he continues to be one of the most famous Hollywood heartthrobs.

Gracing the cover of Flaunt magazine, Orlando looked comfortable in front of the camera, showing his modeling skills at the beach and exposing his torso while wearing a tracksuit. He also wore a mesh vest with blue jeans, and stripped down to his underwear for the most revealing part of the shoot, photographed by Kurt Iswarienko.

©Flaunt Magazine/Kurt Iswarienko





The star talked about his personal life and career projects, even taking a moment to share his journey with his fiancée Katy Perry. “We’re in two very different pools,” he explained, referring to the difference between the music and film industry. “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands.”

He continued, “Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie. We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity,” adding that they are both aware of how “blessed” they are, “to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

©Flaunt Magazine/Kurt Iswarienko





Orlando went on to talk about his personal experience in Hollywood, confessing that he is not trying to compete with anyone. “I think there’s a lot of competition in our industry, absolutely, but I’ve never been trying to compete with anyone other than myself.”

©Flaunt Magazine/Kurt Iswarienko





And talking about the second season of Amazon’s ‘Carnival Row,’ he says he is ready to take on more projects and continue his career path. “Let’s bring people back cause I’ve taken some time, I’ve raised a kid, I’ve got married, I’ve got divorced and I need to remind people of who I am and the world that I’m from,” Orlando said. “Now, I’m feeling seated. There’s a depth that I couldn’t have brought prior, an element of life experience that I could never have brought prior.”

The actor posted some of the photos from the sexy photo shoot on Instagram, making fans go crazy, including Katy, who showed her support with a funny comment. “Mama need a glassa wata,” the singer wrote.