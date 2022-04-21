Katy Perry reveals why she’s not ready for another baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is loving her life as a mom, but she’s not quite ready to expand her family just yet.
On the American Idol red carpet this week, the 37-year-old revealed that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are not currently thinking about having another baby. Why? She’s busy focusing on her Las Vegas residency, Play, which concludes in August.
“I’m in Vegas, and I can’t do that show with anything in my belly,” she told E! News. “Especially a human.”
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Perry has her hands full with her 19-month-old daughter Daisy, whom she says has been hitting some pretty big milestones lately.
“She’s running, she says ‘I love you,’ she colors, [and] she’s got pigtails,” the singer told the publication.
The Dark Horse singer also opened up about Daisy’s first trip to Hawaii, remembering the hilarious moment her little one thought Mickey Mouse was a cow during her first meet-and-greet with the Disney character.
“[Daisy] saw Mickey and she thought Mickey was a cow, so she mooed at Mickey,” Perry said. “She went, ‘Moo, moo.’ And I was like, ‘That’s not the sound,’ but I don’t know what the sound is, actually. What is the sound that Mickey Mouse makes?”
Back in January, Katy spoke to PEOPLE about life with her daughter and how she is just like both of her famous parents.
“Daisy is great,” Perry told the outlet. “She is a combination of both me and her father, which we are fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters. So the combination of us both is definitely coming out.”
She continued, “It’s amazing to see everything new again through a toddler’s eyes.”
Maybe the Katy and Orlando will revisit the baby conversation after her residency wraps up in a few months.