Katy Perry wishes her “sexy” fiancé Orlando Bloom a Happy 45th Birthday

Katy Perry wants her fiancé to feel all the love on his special day. On Thursday, January 13, the singer gave Orlando Bloom a heartfelt shoutout in honor of his 45th birthday.

Perry posted a carousel of photos and videos that document her romance with the actor to Instagram. Her post includes intimate snapshots of the couple‘s relationship along with some quirky clips of the actor in their home.

“Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know,” the pop star wrote in the caption of her dedication post. “Thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in.”

She continued, “You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd 🖤 ♠️.”

Since the American Idol judge and Pirates of the Caribbean alum got engaged on Valentine‘s Day in 2019, the pair have given fans tiny glimpses at their relationship over the past few years.

On New Year‘s Eve, the couple celebrated together as Perry shared photos from her Playland-themed party at Resorts World Las Vegas, which is home to her new Las Vegas residency Play.

In one of those photos, the “Dark Horse” singer leaned in to kiss her fiancé, who wasn‘t phased by the lipstick mark she left on his cheek.

Together, the couple share 16-month-old daughter Daisy Dove. The proud parents celebrated their baby girl‘s first birthday in August 2021.