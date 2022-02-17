Stevie Nicks gave Katy Perry advice about her feud with Taylor Swift: ‘Walk away from that’

Stevie Nicks had something to say to Katy Perry at the height of the complicated feud between the ‘Teenage Dream’ singer and Taylor Swift.

The legendary artist detailed an encounter she had with Katy in London, where she decided to give her some advice about the way she should handle the situation and stay away from drama.

“I always think of Katy Perry and I having this long talk at the Corinthia Hotel, in London,” Stevie shared, “This is probably 10 years ago, and she said, ‘So, Stevie, who are your rivals?‘”

The 74-year-old singer responded, “I don’t have rivals,” adding that Katy’s “big blue eyes got bigger and bluer.’

“No, Katy, I don’t, and neither do you. You are Katy Perry, you’re who you are, you do what you do and you’re great at it. I’m Stevie Nicks, I do what I do and I’m great at it. We don’t have rivals. That’s just ridiculous,” Stevie said.

She also said that it was important to “just walk away from that,” adding, “That’s just bulls—t.” Stevie concluded by telling Katy, “Don’t carry that around in your mind because then they’re winning this game.”

The feud between the two musicians goes back to 2014 when it was revealed that Taylor had written her hit song ‘Bad Blood’ about a popular singer. Now the two superstars appear to be friendly, with Katy even making a special appearance in Taylor’s 2019 music video ‘You Need to Calm Down.’