Katy Perry flaunts $4,000 Judith Leiber football clutch at 2022 NFL Honors

We all know Katy Perry loves a theme, and what better way to show up to an NFL event than dressed like a football?

On Thursday, February 10, the singer attended the 2022 NFL Honors, documenting the special occassion in a set of photographs she posted to Instagram.

In the snaps, Perry proudly poses with a football clutch in hand, wearing brown head-to-toe in the form of a strapless dress, which she elevated with a pair of arm-length gloves in the same fabric.

Over one glove, the “Harleys In Hawaii” singer wore two large diamond rings over on her hand. In her other, she held onto a bedazzled Judith Leiber clutch, which is shaped like a football and perfectly matches the shade of her outfit.

According to reports from Page Six, the Alex Perry gown and gloves go for $2,200), while the crystal-encrusted clutch costs a whopping $3,995.

“Damn should I retire #NFLHonors,” the singer joked in the caption of her post, likely referring to Tom Brady’s recent retirement.

Perry was in attendace at this year’s NFL Honors to present the Defensive Player Of The Year award alongside JJ Watt. The honor went to Watt’s brother, TJ Watt, who is a linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As for the pop star, she’s far from actually retiring as her caption states, currently performing a residency in Las Vegas. The GRAMMY-nominated singer and American Idol judge began her show, PLAY, back in December and will be perfoming at The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas a few times a month through August.