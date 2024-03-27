Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has a large family. The singer and producer, who’s been known under many aliases over the course of his career, has seven kids with four different women. While Combs has never been married, he’s often discussed the importance of family, with his children supporting him at events, red carpets, and even joining him onstage at the 2023 VMAs, where he was given the Global Icon Award.

Diddy is currently facing a number of federal allegations, with his home in Los Angeles being raided by the police. Here’s what we know about his family:

How many kids does Diddy have?