Cardi B and Offset compete to see which star will host the best New Year’s Eve party

Cardi B and Offset used to throw the biggest parties together. Still, now that they have broken up — again — as confirmed by the Dominican rapper, they are competing to see which star will host the best New Year’s Eve party at the Fontainbleu Hotel in Miami, Florida.

Believe it or not! The famous exes will play at the same hotel in different venues on the same night. Fans interested in watching Cardi perform live can secure one of the coveted tickets “ranging from $5,000 up to $25,000 stage-front cabanas for larger groups,” as the hotel’s event page informed.

While Cardi B is singing her hits, Offset will play at the hotel’s club, LIV, with tickets ranging from $125 to $15,000.

Rumors of their separation

Cardi B announced her split from Offset following speculation on social media that the couple had unfollowed each other. At the time, she also shared a cryptic Instagram Story about relationships. “You know when you just outgrow relationships,” she wrote on December 4, adding, “I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

In an Instagram Live, the star said she had hesitated to share the news but finally found courage. “I’ve been single for a minute now,” she said. “But I have been afraid to like—not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”

The couple has two children, Kulture and Wave (born in 2021). Offset also has three other children from previous relationships.