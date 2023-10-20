Maluma is celebrating a new stage in his life, sharing a big personal announcement during one of his concerts. The Colombian star got emotional on stage presenting the video for his song ‘Procura,’ revealing that he is expecting his first baby with his girlfriend, Susana Gómez. In the clip, they also confirm that it will be a girl named Paris.

The singer’s fans are excited about the news, and many want to know more about the future mother and how the pair fell in love.