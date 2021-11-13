10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci
Wedding weekend

Lele Pons, Demi Lovato and more attend Paris Hilton’s wedding afterparty

Paris Hilton celebrated her wedding in style, with several parties with exclusive guests.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Paris Hilton celebrated her wedding to Carter Reum this week. For the afterparty, the couple hosted a variety of guests in Santa Monica Pier on Friday, where they had a neon-themed event.

Paris and Nicky Hilton in wedding afterparty©Paris Hilton
Nicky and Paris at the afterparty.

Paris looked amazing wearing all pink, including a pink veil, while Carter wore a blue tracksuit with some pink touches, ensuring that his outfit matched his bride.

Lele Pons and Paris Hilton Instagram©Lele Pons
Lele and Paris hug at the party.

Lele Pons, Demi Lovato, Diplo, and more were amongst the guests of the evening. The party was filled with color and carnival-like activities, with stands that had lemonade, funnel cake, hot dogs, and more. There was also a functioning Ferris wheel, a DJ, and a variety of performers.

Demi Lovato Paris Hilton afterparty©Demi Lovato
Demi and a friend at Paris’ party.

Diplo was in charge of the music during the evening, which Paris showed off in her Instagram stories. “Thank you Diplo for making my fairytale wedding weekend even more lit! Love you bro,” she wrote. Other guests of the evening include Lance Bass, Gigi Gorgeous, and members of Paris’ family, like NickyHilton.

Paris Hilton and Diplo©Paris Hilton
Diplo was the night’s DJ.

Paris and Carter dated for two years before getting married on Thursday, November 11th. The wedding had an impressive guest list, with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson and more in attendance, and featured performances from Kim Petras and Demi Lovato.

“As a little girl, I always told myself that I would get married at my grandfather’s former estate,” said Paris at her wedding, as reported by Vogue. “I imagined having my fairy-tale wedding here, and it’s amazing that it actually came true. This estate brings back so many memories, and it means so much to be here surrounded by family and connected to all my loved ones on this day.”

