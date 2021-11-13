Lele Pons, Demi Lovato and more attend Paris Hilton’s wedding afterparty

Paris Hilton celebrated her wedding to Carter Reum this week. For the afterparty, the couple hosted a variety of guests in Santa Monica Pier on Friday, where they had a neon-themed event.

©Paris Hilton



Nicky and Paris at the afterparty.

Paris looked amazing wearing all pink, including a pink veil, while Carter wore a blue tracksuit with some pink touches, ensuring that his outfit matched his bride.

©Lele Pons



Lele and Paris hug at the party.

Lele Pons, Demi Lovato, Diplo, and more were amongst the guests of the evening. The party was filled with color and carnival-like activities, with stands that had lemonade, funnel cake, hot dogs, and more. There was also a functioning Ferris wheel, a DJ, and a variety of performers.