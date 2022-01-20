Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari shares supportive post in the midst of Jaime Lynn drama

Sam Asghari is letting his followers know that he is Britney’s number one supporter. He shared a photo of the two on Instagram where they looked happy and looking forward to their future.

In the photo, Sam and Britney are seen cuddling in a couch, with a beautiful skyline as a backdrop. He is wearing a leather jacket, dark shirt and jeans while Britney opted for brighter colors, wearing her hair pink and with some knee-length bright red boots on. “The world is ours baby,” he captioned the post. His followers were quick to point out how happy and good Britney looked. “Omg... she looks so goood,” wrote someone. “She looks happy… I see that glow back!!! Take care of her!!” wrote another follower.

Sam’s post was shared in the midst of a feud between Britney and her sister Jaime Lynn, who supposedly made “derogatory” claims in her new memoir, ‘Things I’ve Never Said.’ Britney’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, sent a cease and desist letter to Jaime Lynn, asking her to stop “referencing Britney derogatorily.”

Britney and Jaime Lynn in the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

“Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she,” reads an excerpt of the letter, which was acquired by Page Six. According to TMZ, Jaime Lynn’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, sent back another letter, rebutting Rosengart’s statements while suggesting that Britney had “mobilized her fans to threaten the lives of Jamie Lynn and her family.”