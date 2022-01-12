Jamie Lynn’s tearful interview has Britney Spears’ fans upset: ‘I love my sister’

Jamie Lynn Spears is ready to release her memoir Things I Should Have Said and the 30-year-old appeared on Good Morning America where she opened up about her strained relationship with her older more famous sister Britney Spears. It‘s the actor’s first TV interview on her memoir and the tearful teaser has people talking. “I love my sister,” she says wiping tears. “But things have gotten complicated,” ABC News journalist Juju Chang says to which Jamie Lynn responds, “I guess so.”

TOMORROW on GMA | @jamielynnspears in her first TV interview on her new personal memoir. What does she want you to now know about her family & her life? Watch the new ABC Exclusive tomorrow morning only on ABC’s Good Morning America. pic.twitter.com/62M31iyCbF — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 11, 2022

The interview airs tomorrow, but some people are not happy that GMA gave her the platform after Britney has been open about her feelings toward her family. “Jamie Lynn has been complicit with the abusive conservatorship over her sister from the very beginning,” one person tweeted.

Jamie Lynn’s memoir has been a dramatic saga since she first announced it. The working title of her book was “I Must Confess,” and fans found out, they were pissed she was using Britney’s “Baby One More Time” lyrics to profit off her book.

Britney seemingly took aim at her sister after hearing about the book and wrote in an Instagram post, “Psssssss also great news,” she wrote on October 12. “I’m thinking of releasing a book next year but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!! Option #1… ‘S–t, I really don’t know’ Option #2 … ‘I really care what people think!” Soon after Jamie Lyn announce the title was changing to Things I Should Have Said.

The book’s drama didn’t stop there because a few days later, the mental health organization This is My Brave declined a donation Jamie Lynn was making from sales of the book. After receiving an onslaught of criticism for partnering with Jamie Lynn, they shared a statement on Twitter writing, “We heard you. We’re taking action. We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended. We are declining the donation from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book.”