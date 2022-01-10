Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari strips down to show he is ‘Magic Mike 3 ready’

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari has an impressive physique, and he finds joy showcasing his hard work with the world. The 27-year-old Iranian actor, model, and personal trainer, took social media to bless us one more time with his chiseled muscles.

Asghari shared a mirror selfie of his upper body to his Instagram account announcing that he is “Magic mike 3 ready” —and in our minds, we are just playing “Pony” by Ginuwine.

©Sam Asghari





Although it is unknown if Sam auditioned for the movies, last year he tried to secure the role of Carrie Bradshaw’s physical therapist, Travis, in the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That. Unfortunately, Asghari didn’t make it, and the producers gave the part to actor Ryan Cooper.

After learning that he was passed down, Sam expressed his disappointment on social media. “Shout out to the dude that got it! It was a dope role,” he wrote. Sam’s post went viral, removing all the attention from Cooper’s milestone.

©GettyImages



Ryan Cooper

In an interview with Page Six, the actor said he was upset that Asghari was gaining publicity; however, he later sent him a message to thank him for the acknowledgment. “I wrote to him and said, ‘Good on ya, share the wins, share the failures. That‘s what life is, we’re all human beings.“‘

Cooper, who worked as a carpenter before becoming a model and actor, revealed that he became a life coach during the lockdown. “During the pandemic, I took a business plan that I had constructed many years ago and put into action where I coach people for six weeks,” he told the publication.

“I do neurolinguistics programming,” the 35-year-old said. “The way we show up mentally, the steps we’ve been through to get where we are, and the decisions we’ve made and counteracting that with meditation and yoga, stretching, pilates,” he said.