Britney Spears’ former NYC penthouse, originally owned by Cher, just hit the market for $6.995M. This gem has quite the background story. Ready?

Cher was the penthouse’s first owner when she purchased it in the 1980s. In 1990, Cher sold the home to Russell Simmons for $1.6M

‘The Queen of Pop’ lived in the penthouse for four years, including in 2003 when she wrote the Grammy-winning bop “Toxic.”

Britney combined two units, apartments 1109 and 1110, to make up the current abode which spans 3,785 sq. ft. across four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. Silk Building: The ground floor of the buildings housed the original Tower Records store.

Built-in 1908, the building has 55 residences and a 24-hour doorman/concierge.“

