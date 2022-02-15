Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Britney Spears’ former NYC penthouse, originally owned by Cher, just hit the market for $6.995M. This gem has quite the background story. Ready?
- Cher was the penthouse’s first owner when she purchased it in the 1980s.
- In 1990, Cher sold the home to Russell Simmons for $1.6M
- ‘The Queen of Pop’ lived in the penthouse for four years, including in 2003 when she wrote the Grammy-winning bop “Toxic.”
- Britney combined two units, apartments 1109 and 1110, to make up the current abode which spans 3,785 sq. ft. across four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.
- Silk Building: The ground floor of the buildings housed the original Tower Records store.
- Built-in 1908, the building has 55 residences and a 24-hour doorman/concierge.“
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!