After more than 13 years, 3 documentaries, and heartbreaking court testimony- Britney Spears is finally free. As hundreds of her fans stood outside the Los Angeles courtroom with posters, Britney-inspired outfits, and megaphones, Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ended the conservatorship that has controlled her life and finances for over a decade.

GettyImages

The pressure has been on over the last year for Judge Penny. “The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” she said. Britney made it clear on June 23 that she wanted the “abusive” arrangement to end, and did not want to be psychologically evaluated. She got her wishes today as Penny noted that since it had been a voluntary conservatorship there was “no need for a capacity declaration.”

Britney did not attend the hearing in person or virtually, per CNN. Her attorney Mathew Rosengart told the courts a “safety net” will be in place for her finances and personal care. Britney‘s assets will now be transferred from the temporary conservator to her estate.

Rosengart held a news conference following the termination and called it a “monumental day” for the singer. “‘As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as to both the person and the estate,’“ he said outside the courthouse. “What’s next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person, Britney,” Rosengart said.

Following the news, Birtney’s fiancé Sam Asghari posted a pink square on Instagram with the word “FREEDOM.“ ”History was made today. Britney is Free!“ Asghari wrote in the caption.