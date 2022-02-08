Britney Spears hits back at haters and shares new workout routine

Britney Spears doesn’t have time to focus on negative comments! The iconic singer is enjoying her newfound freedom, constantly using social media to share her daily life, including dance videos and workout routines.

The superstar decided to repost one of her workout videos on Instagram, running on the treadmill and doing some weightlifting, wearing black shorts and a yellow top while a remix of her hit song ‘Toxic’ plays in the background.

The singer explained in the caption, “So I wanted to repost this because damn !!! Y’all comments are so NICE. I might as well serve up another round of this video with my voice on it.”

She continued, “I mean why not ???“ revealing that she doesn’t feel the need to look perfect all the time, ”As I repost this and get laughed at by most and criticized again for sweating and not looking perfect.”

Fans of the artist are constantly writing words of encouragement in the comments, supporting Britney and looking out for her, including RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Derrick Barry writing “They’re just jealous that you are living your best life.”

Britney seems to be enjoying her life despite the public feud with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, following the launch and promotion of Jamie Lynn’s book ‘Things I Should Have Said,’ and Britney’s legal threats caused by statements her sister made in the book.