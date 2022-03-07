Did Britney Spears marry Sam Asghari in secret? Here is why fans are going crazy

It seems Britney Spears and Sam Asghari decided to tie the knot in secret! The iconic singer has sparked speculation about her relationship status, after calling Sam her “husband.”

The happy couple are currently on vacation, enjoying their time together in French Polynesia and Britney has documented every moment of her dreamy getaway on social media, including a photo with Sam looking happier than ever in front of the ocean.

The sweet photo was captioned “Happy Birthday to my Fiancé … I love you so much … I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!,” which is no surprise, as Britney had already announced the celebration for her “wonderful fiancé,” sharing a video of her engagement ring and writing “I hope you get everything and more for your birthday.”

Now the superstar is hinting at a secret wedding, after posting an adorable video of baby turtles on the beach, just three hours after sharing the first photo with Sam. The caption reads, “My husband sent me this and said: 100 baby turtles leave the hatch, only 20 make it to reefs,” she continued “only one strong turtle makes it out of 100 and comes back a year later stronger than ever and hatches babies. He said these turtles represented life.”

And while this is a beautiful message, fans of the singer immediately noticed the word “husband,” commenting on the post, “Did someone say HUSBAND?,” another person wrote, “3hrs ago he was your fiancé, and now he’s your husband? Did y’all tie the knot?”

The couple might have secretly married while on vacation, as a close source to Britney revealed that she “actually got engaged to Sam during Christmas” 2020, but she only made the announcement public until September 2021.

“She said she had kept it on the down low and only two people knew that they were planning on getting married that far back,” the source told ‘The Sun.’