Lourdes Leon stands with Britney Spears, shares photo in solidarity

Like many, Lourdes Leon stands with Britney Spears. The model shared a photo of herself holding a photo of herself as a child standing next to Britney, taken years ago, when she was likely a tween fan.

Lourdes shared the photo in one of her Instagram stories.

Lourdes shared the image in one of her Instagram stories. She wrote “solidarity” over it, clarifying her stance over the termination of Britney’s conservatorship. The photo of herself and Britney is framed, and was likely taken during Britney and Madonna’s famous 2003 VMAs performance, where the two performed and shared a kiss onstage. Lourdes is seen wearing an all white outfit, sweetly smiling towards the camera.

Like her daughter, Madonna has also shown her support for Britney. Before Britney’s conservatorship was resolved, Madonna shared a photo of herself wearing a Britney shirt. She wrote, “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney, we coming to get you out of jail!”

Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards.

Over the past couple of months, Britney has been enjoying her freedom, posting photos of herself looking like she wants to look like and speaking her mind freely on social media. She shared a video of herself dancing along to Madonna and has kept her followers updated over the new developments in her life, including her joy over having her first glass of wine in 13 years, something that her fans found both happy and heartbreaking. “I felt more sexy in that restaurant than I ever have in my entire life,” she wrote.