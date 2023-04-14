Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Hailey Bieber, Britney Spears, Cardi B, and more

The weekend is here! TikTok is still available in the USA and your favorite celebrities have been sharing epic videos on the app. Check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Cardi B

Cardi B shares a glimpse into her life as Belcalis, her legal first name, “not Cardi B.”

2. Becky G

Becky G supports Peso Pluma with her security acting as a human harness.

3. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse into her mornings with her son Aire Webster, formerly known as Wolf.

4. Britney Spears

Britney Spears dances and opens up about her dry skin in the caption.

@britneyspears Woke up this morning and my skin is so dry !!! After visiting a couple of exotic locations recently, I have to coat my body in lotion at night !!! It’s so beautiful out and I want to get out more … paps are everywhere but not nearly as bad as it is in LA though … my car broke down the other day and I got out telling Hesam to come on my side and the paps were there and took pics 🙄🙄🙄 … I looked like an idiot !!! My facial expression, the way I was leaning over, the pooch in my stomach !!! It was horrible because they got a pic of me in a helpless situation, so of course I get protective of myself !!! I went out with a friend and same thing !!! It didn’t look like my body and by no means am I saying my body is perfect but I took the time 2 months ago to find a trainer and the first thing she did to me was literally … and I’m not even lying … pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back … why the hell did she do that ??? It made me cry … I obviously didn’t hire her so I did it myself !!! I work out for 45 min, 3x a week … that’s it !!! I hate working out for too long … I’m sharing this because I have worked hard to get in shape, yet I don’t look like the pictures that the paps take !!! God knows my body ain’t perfect but I did want to share what my body looks like at the moment … I worked my ass off and for some people like that trainer who might see those nasty pap pics and secretly smile … Yup, y’all got it … I have 4 hours of footage from me shooting this yesterday and bitch, I’m just getting started 😉😉😉 … ♬ Feelin' Love - Paula Cole

5. Hailey Bieber

After all the haters, Hailey Bieber makes her bold return to TikTok with a look at what’s in her kitchen.

6. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba shares memories from her family vacation.

7. Jojo Siwa

Jojo Siwa shares throwbacks.

8. Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani shares memories from her Easter with her bunny Blake Shelton.

9. Lizzo

Lizzo celebrates her brand Yitty’s first anniversary.

10. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande shares a statement about concerns over her body, which has gained over 67.4 million views.