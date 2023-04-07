Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Karol G, North West, Jack Black, and more

Happy Friday! The weekend is here and it’s time to let loose have fun. To get the party started we have a round-up of the 10 best celebrty TikToks of the week.
1. Karol G
Karol G proudly shares what her body looks like after calling out GQ for altering her photos.
@karolg
Bey tu me hista y to Pero obviamente yo Toy en otra cuestion … como explicartelo 🏹♬ KÁRMIKA - KAROL G & Bad Gyal & Sean Paul
2. Lizzo
Lizzo and Jack Black are the duo we never knew we needed.
@lizzo OMG WE IN STAR WARS @jackblack ♬ Marcins Untitled Solo - Marcin
3. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton shares a flashback to Lele Pons and Guaynaa’s wedding.
@parishilton Flashback to @lelepons & @yosoyguaynaa ‘s magical wedding! 😍 I love celebrating your love. 🥰 #LovesIt#Sliving♬ Rose Colored Lenses - Miley Cyrus
4. Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato transforms into Selena Quintanilla
@ddlovato ANYTHING FOR SELENASSSSS 🖤🖤🖤#selenaquintanillaperez♬ Bidi Bidi Bom Bom - Selena
5. Penelope Disick
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disicks’s daughter Penelope shares what her mornings look like.
@pandkourt
Good morning!!♬ original sound - zoe
6. North West
North West shares some of the food they’ve been eating in Japan on vacation.
7. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner celebrates True Thompson’s birthday.
@kyliejenner
happy bday baby true 🤍♬ Chill Vibes - Tollan Kim
8. Jack Black
Jack Black, who voices Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie shows off his moves.
@jackblack Lets a goooooooooooo! #supermariobrosmovie 📹 @taylor ♬ original sound - Jack Black
9. Howie Mandel
Howie Mandel, who has fans saying ‘we will never forget’ shares advice for how to get out of a crowded elevator.
@officialhowiemandel Get tickets at howiemandel.com to see me live! #comedy#standup#comedian#standupcomedy#standupcomedian♬ original sound - Howie Mandel
10. Lele Pons
Lele Pons shares her epic performance on The Masked Singer where she sang Shakira’s “Wherever, Whenever.”
@lelepons THANK YOU @maskedsingerfox ♬ original sound - Lele Pons