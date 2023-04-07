Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Karol G, North West, Jack Black, and more

Happy Friday! The weekend is here and it’s time to let loose have fun. To get the party started we have a round-up of the 10 best celebrty TikToks of the week.

1. Karol G

Karol G proudly shares what her body looks like after calling out GQ for altering her photos.

2. Lizzo

Lizzo and Jack Black are the duo we never knew we needed.

3. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton shares a flashback to Lele Pons and Guaynaa’s wedding.

4. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato transforms into Selena Quintanilla

5. Penelope Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disicks’s daughter Penelope shares what her mornings look like.

6. North West

North West shares some of the food they’ve been eating in Japan on vacation.

7. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner celebrates True Thompson’s birthday.

8. Jack Black

Jack Black, who voices Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie shows off his moves.

9. Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel, who has fans saying ‘we will never forget’ shares advice for how to get out of a crowded elevator.

10. Lele Pons

Lele Pons shares her epic performance on The Masked Singer where she sang Shakira’s “Wherever, Whenever.”