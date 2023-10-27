Paris Hilton reveals she had 45 dresses for her wedding night

Paris Hilton had to hold back for her wedding. In a new interview, she revealed she had multiple clothing options for her wedding party, and that while she wore multiple dresses over the course of the evening, she had many more options.

Hilton had an interview with British Vogue, where she opened up about her wedding to Carter Reum. “I actually wore six dresses the night of my wedding and it was because I literally had 45 of them,” she said. “My stylist was getting calls from designers all around the world and everyone was so excited to be a part of this wedding that they all made these incredible custom dresses that were so beautiful.”

Hilton had to trim down her selection, but she still tried on all of the dresses and created the space to wear them over the course of the night. She revealed that one of her favorite dresses was an Oscar De La Renta design, which she fell in love with instantly. “I wanted something that was just really princess, that had like 3D flowers on it and I was going for a Grace Kelly vibe,” she said.

Other dresses that she wore include designs by Pamela Rowland, Galia Lahav, Alice + Olivia, and more.

Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez’s friendship

In July, Paris Hilton celebrated Selena Gomez’s birthday by attending her star-studded party. Some of the guests included Karol G, Christina Aguilera, Benny Blanco, and more. “Happy Birthday beautiful! So much fun celebrating with you last night!" wrote Hilton on Gomez’s birthday post.

Hilton has discussed her relationship with Gomez on previous occasions, revealing how much her honesty regarding her journey with mental health has inspired her. "I ran into her at Britney's wedding and said she saw my documentary and it inspired her to want to be vulnerable and open up and that just meant so much to me,” she said on Good Morning America. "I think it's so important when people can feel comfortable enough to tell their stories - especially people with big platforms - to show that life isn't perfect and people go through things."