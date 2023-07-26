Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep get involved in a juicy mystery: Watch

Selena Gomez returns for the third season of “Only Murders in the Building,” this time, with some award-winning company. The series, which co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, released a new trailer teasing the upcoming mystery, which throws Meryl Streep in the midst of a murder investigation.

The trailer shows our heroes, Mabel (Gomez), Charles (Martin), and Oliver (Short) teaming up again for a new murder investigation, this time occurring behind the scenes of Oliver’s new Broadway show. The victim is played by none other than Paul Rudd. The trailer teases some of the best parts of the series, including the show’s leads penchant for getting involved with dangerous crimes and rolling with it, working outside of the law to solve twisty mysteries.

“Only Murders in the Building” is known for its many guest star appearances. The trailer teases some of these, including characters played by Ashley Park, Jesse Williams, and Matthew Brodderick.

Gomez has previously shared some behind the scenes moments on her social media, including a photo with Meryl Streep that was taken on the day they wrapped production. The picture shows the two dressed in character and looking at each other with matching smiles.

“Well we wrapped season 3 of Only Murders - I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been,” she wrote. “It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I’ll post more soon. But I’ll leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love.“