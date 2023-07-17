Paris Hilton is a proud mom celebrating her baby boy turning 6 months: See pics

Paris Hilton is sharing her joy as a new mom. The 42-year-old socialite is celebrating her baby boy’s half-birthday, sharing a series of sweet photos with Phoenix and writing an emotional note, as she continues her motherhood journey.

“This Barbie is a Mom,” Paris wrote, wearing one of her signature pink tracksuits while holding Phoenix in her arms. “My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today. He is my world and makes my life feel so complete,” she declared, posing with the baby and smiling at him. “Can’t wait for all the magical memories we will create together! Mommy loves you so much angel baby,” she added.

Phoenix wore an adorable blue onesie and seemed to be surprised by the decoration around him. Paris recently confessed that she is already thinking about expanding her family with her husband Carter Reum, expressing her desire of having a daughter, and admitting that the celebrity family is ready for a “little princess.”

“Cherishing precious memories with my beautiful nieces,” Paris previously wrote, posting photos with her three nieces. “Being an aunt brings me so much happiness, and it fills my heart with so much love,” she shared with her fans and followers. “Dreaming of the day when I’ll have a little princess of my own to share these incredible moments with… #AuntieParis.”

Paris made her dream come true of becoming a mom back in June, announcing the birth of her baby via surrogate, with her family and friends sharing their excitement as she began a new chapter in her life, following her wedding ceremony with Carter.