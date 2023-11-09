Jennifer Lopez goes make-up free in recent outing in Los Angeles: ‘Just as beautiful’

It seems Jennifer Lopez is working hard on a secret project. The Hollywood star was spotted finishing rehearsing in Los Angeles, looking comfy in a baggy yellow tracksuit and going makeup-free.

The actress tied her hair in a bun and was joined by her security team and manager. JLo paired the look with off-white sneakers and wore her signature gold hoop earrings. The performer is always on a busy schedule, most recently attending the LACMA gala with her husband Ben Affleck, and preparing for the release of her upcoming album.

“I love being fully made up and looking glamorous and being kind of the JLo that everybody knows in movies and videos and all that kind of stuff. But there’s also just you with no makeup on and without all of the embellishments that are just as beautiful,” she previously confessed, admitting that she feels “confident” with no makeup.

Fans of the singer have seen Jennifer go makeup-free for her beauty tutorials, showing some of her best makeup and beauty secrets. Most recently, she showed her followers how to recreate the 90s supermodel lip, with the help of her Beso Balm gloss, as part of her JLo Beauty products.

“So back in the 90s there was the supermodel era - I used to love Cindy, Naomi, and Linda, all of them. And there was a lip look, it was always a matte look, but we’re gonna make it more modern and gloss it up,” she said in her latest video. “I’m gonna show you how to get that lip look.”

Jennifer can be seen wearing a dark liner “on the outside” of her lips, showing how to fill in the color while leaving the “middle pout open,” and proceeding to apply her balm. “I apply it right in the middle generously,‘ she said. ’It’s that ultra-hydrating lip mask that you can wear all day.”