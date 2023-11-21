Jennifer Lopez steps out in preppy fall look with the perfect accessory

Jennifer Lopez is known for her incredible fashion style on and off the red carpet. The Hollywood star has been surprising fans with some incredible looks lately, showing off her incredible figure and stepping out in full glam for exclusive events and business meetings.

And while JLo is always stunning with her signature ensembles, she recently proved that her casual chic outfits are also perfectly put together, especially during the holiday season now that cold temperatures are approaching.

The star was photographed walking around Beverly Hills before making a stop at Starbucks. Jennifer styled her hair in a ponytail and wore a pair of gray tapered trousers, paired with a matching ribbed-knit sweater featuring a V neckline.

She also wore a white button-up and completed the look with white sneakers. JLo rocked a soft glam makeup look and wore small gold hoop earrings, as well as black-rimmed glasses for the perfect preppy look.

The singer decided to finish the ensemble with a stunning accessory from her collection of bags. JLo was seen with her black crocodile Hermès bag, as part of her extensive Birkin collection.

Jennifer has previously talked about the looks that make her feel the most comfortable, revealing that she feels at her best with full glam and without makeup, as it also reflects who she is.

“I love being fully made up and looking glamorous and being kind of the JLo that everybody knows in movies and videos and all that kind of stuff. But there’s also just you with no makeup on and without all of the embellishments that are just as beautiful,” she previously confessed.