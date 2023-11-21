Adam Sandler shows off his relaxed style on the red carpet with Jackie, Sadie and Sunny

Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie Sandler, are no strangers to the red carpet, but lately, they’ve been joined by their daughters Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15. The happy family has been making movie magic together, releasing their second film this year, “Leo.” On Sunday, the Sandler family was all smiles at the premiere at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, California.



©GettyImages



Sadie Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler and Sunny Sandler

Each member of the family showed off their unique style. The 57-year-old looked comfortable and cozy, rocking gray sweats, comfortable sneakers, and a blue zip-up hoodie over a patterned polo.

His wife Jackie, looked incredible. The 49-year-old could have passed as one of his daughters in a short black dress with white details at the top. She also stayed comfortable with black flats. Their eldest, Sadie, wore white high-top sneakers with a gray gown, while Sunny, the star of their last film, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, wore a gold gown with open-toe heels.

©GettyImages



Sadie Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler and Sunny Sandler

Adams’s new movie, “Leo” is an animated film starring the voices of the whole family. Adam voices a lizard named Leo in what is described as a coming-of-age musical comedy about the last year of elementary school as seen through the eyes of a class pet. Sadie voices “Jayda” while Sunny voices “Summer.” Jackie voices “Jayda’s mom.”

On the red carpet, the patriarch talked to People about their experience making movie magic together as a family. They started working on “Leo” four years ago, and he said his daughter, “grew up a little bit while doing this movie, so it’s been really nice.”

As for the future of Sandler family movies, he said, “You never know, but we had a great time at that bat mitzvah movie.”



For the seasoned actor, he said it’s great learning with his daughters, who have found a passion for acting. “It’s kind of what they are thinking about getting into and their passion, and so it’s good to learn with them,” the 50 First Dates star explained.

The young stars will have the support and advice of their legendary dad to carry them through their career, and he’s already started sharing gems. He told the outlet the advice he’s given them is “to make sure you feel good about what you do and how hard you worked, and you judge yourself.” “Don’t let too many people try to get in your head. If you feel like you gave it your all, that’s all you can ask,” he added.