Sunny, Adam Sandler’s daughter, just premiered her first Netflix film

Sunny Sandler is premiering her biggest film. “You Are So Not Invited to my Bat Mitzvah” follows Sadie (played by 14 year old Sunny), a girl who alongside her best friend has long been waiting for her Bat Mitzvah, hoping for an epic party. When the time comes for the event, a boy gets in between the two friends, throwing everything off whack.

©GettyImages



Nina Dobrev alongside Jackie, Sunny and Adam Sandler

Sunny celebrated her real Bat Mitzvah a year ago, making the film very real to her. “What’s really funny is right before we started prepping for the film, Sunny had her actual bat mitzvah,” said Sammi Cohen, the film’s director, per PEOPLE. "So I went to that service, and we got to do the real-life bat mitzvah and then left to make the movie. It was a really fun life movie moment." The event was filled with various celebrities and close friends of the family, including Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Lautner, and David Spade.

"It was really, really fun. And it was, again, it was just such a perfect moment of life meets movie. It was just magical."

“You Are So Not Invited to my Bat Mitzvah” stars all of the Sandlers, with Sunny’s sister Sadie, 17, playing her fictional older sister, her dad Adam playing her fictional dad, and her mother, Jackie, palying her best friend’s mom.

Sandler’s kids are experts in Hollywood, having appeared in many of his films, including “Grown Ups,” “Hotel Transylvania,” “Hubie Halloween,” “Murder Mystery,” and more. In addition to acting, Sunny also likes to sing, making apperances in events like Rock4EB! Charity, where she performed Taylor Swift’s “Lover” while her dad backed her in the guitar.

Related Video: Rihanna secretly gives birth to second baby with A$AP Rocky Loading the player...