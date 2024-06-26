Oprah Winfrey reflects on her relationship with weight and years of public mockery

Oprah Winfrey, synonymous with success, influence, and inspiration, recently opened up about her long and often challenging relationship with her weight. On the inaugural episode of The Jamie Kern Lima podcast, Winfrey candidly discussed how her weight has been both a personal struggle and a public spectacle, leading to moments of deep hurt and introspection.

The Turning Point: The Wagon of Fat

In November 1988, Oprah Winfrey made headlines with an episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show. In the episode, she famously rolled out a wagon filled with 67 pounds of fat, which symbolized her weight loss achievement on the all-liquid Optifast diet. This dramatic moment was intended to inspire millions but marked the beginning of a difficult journey for Winfrey.

© Getty Images Oprah Winfrey during Oprah Winfrey at Los Angeles Screening of "The Woman of Brewster Place" at Directors Guild in Hollywood, California, United States.

"I didn't have a morsel of food for five solid months in losing that weight on Optifast," she told Lima. However, the rapid weight loss could have been more sustainable. "Three days later, I was 5 lbs. heavier, and a week later I was 10 lbs. heavier."

The Social Isolation

Winfrey shared a poignant memory of how her weight affected her social life and self-esteem. Reflecting on an invitation to a party hosted by Don Johnson, the star of Miami Vice, she revealed her decision to decline the invitation. "The week before Christmas, I remember Don Johnson was having a party and had invited me and some members of my show to come, and I wouldn't go because I thought I was too fat to go," she said. This moment highlighted how her self-perception was deeply intertwined with her weight, influencing her social interactions and opportunities.

© Getty Images Oprah Winfrey was sighted on June 17, 1988, at Spago Restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

A National Sport: Mockery and Hurt

For over two decades, Winfrey's weight became a frequent public commentary and ridicule topic. "Making fun of my weight was a national sport for 25 years," she lamented. Among the many instances of mockery, one particularly hurtful moment came from the groundbreaking sketch comedy show In Living Color.

Recalling the incident, Winfrey described a skit in which a character meant to represent her continuously ate until she exploded. "The whole audience fell out [laughing], and the woman was me," she recounted. This skit was one of the most painful experiences for Winfrey, emphasizing the cruel nature of public mockery and its impact on her self-worth.

A Journey of Resilience

Despite the challenges and painful moments, Oprah Winfrey's story is about resilience and self-acceptance. She has navigated the complexities of weight and public perception with grace and determination, using her platform to inspire and uplift others facing similar struggles.​​​​

Oprah in 2024

Oprah admitted to using prescription medication after years of promoting her weight loss program. The star looks incredible, but she is also making it clear that she has been doing her work to stay fit. Winfrey credits exercise, intermittent fasting, and weight loss medications, which she said she was recommending to people before she got on it. “I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way,” she told People. “I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people. And particularly myself.”

© Getty Images Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

She began using pharmaceutical aid after a taped panel conversation in July called The State of Weight. The conversation with weight loss experts and clinician made her realize she’d been blaming herself for being overweight when it’s something she can’t control. “Obesity is a disease. It’s not about willpower — it’s about the brain,” she told the outlet.