How Khloé Kardashian dropped 80 pounds after her pregnancy: ‘I knew what to do’

Before getting into fitness and implementing a healthy lifestyle, Khloé admitted to being an “emotional eater.”

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about her weight loss journey following her pregnancy. The reality star welcomed her daughter True back in 2018, and she explained that she made a series of changes in her diet and lifestyle, as she weighed over 200 pounds after True’s birth.

During her recent conversation on the ‘She MD’ podcast, the businesswoman revealed that she had to “cut out all sodas” and took small steps to get to her ideal weight. “Little by little I would cut things out. I would do that for a week and then cut out one other thing because I realized I did every diet under the sun when I was younger,” she said.

Before her pregnancy, Khloé followed a strict exercise routine. “It took me a long time to train myself and when I got pregnant with True, I was 204 pounds when I delivered,” she added, revealing that she was concerned about restarting her fitness journey. “How am I going to do this again?” she confessed.

“I took so many years to do it the first time but because I had all the tools in my toolbox, I knew what to do and I actually lost my pregnancy weight much faster than I ever did my regular fat weight,” she said on the podcast. “I was so proud of myself, I did it twice.”

Before getting into fitness and implementing a healthy lifestyle, Khloé admitted to being an “emotional eater.” She continued; “I’ve always been even chubby, like athletic. I’ve always played sports, I was never in shape. My thing is more the food because I have the determination, so I had to retrain my mind as to what I could eat [and] what I couldn’t eat.”

“If I’m getting ready for a shoot I’ll do pilates and my workouts,” Khloé said, adding that she is all about portioning. “Pizza is my weakness. But now that I’m in this different state of mind, I’m never going to eat a full pizza,” she added. “But it’s retraining your brain. If your brain isn’t trained with your body then you’re not doing [anything], it doesn’t matter.”

