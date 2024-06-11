Maluma and Gerard Piqué share sweet reunion in Mexico: ‘A pleasure to be here’

Maluma and Gerard Piqué had a sweet reunion in Mexico. The soccer star and the Colombian singer were photographed in Monterrey sharing a hug and having a casual conversation. The pair were all smiles, with the singer gifting Piqué a bottle of his Mezcal brand.

Fans of the singer showed their surprise on social media, as many were not aware of their friendship. However, it seems the pair have been friends for a while, as Maluma was in Mexico to perform at the Kings League, alongside Colombian musician Blessd.

Maluma showed his excitement while meeting with Piqué, revealing that it was “a pleasure to be here.” During his performance, Maluma performed his hit songs ‘Hawaii,’ ‘Felices los 4,’ among others. “When icons connect, magic happens,” the Kings World account wrote on Instagram, sharing the moment when the pair exchanged a wholesome moment.

“I am very excited to be part of this beautiful project, special thank you to my partner Gerard, to the entire work team for giving me the opportunity to do this, it has always been a dream for me to bring together music and sports, to bring together football and music,“ Maluma said back in May, announcing that he would be performing.

Fans of the singer shared mixed reactions, with many wondering about his friendship with Shakira, as Piqué is known for his controversial divorce from the singer. While others stated that it was a great achievement for Maluma, who took the opportunity to perform and became friends with the former soccer player.