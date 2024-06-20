Donald Sutherland's son Kiefer shares a touching tribute following his death

Sad news came Thursday, June 20th, that Donald Sutherland has passed away at the age of 88. Known for his work on Pride & Prejudice, The Hunger Games, MASH, and many more, Donaldson left an incredible mark in the entertainment industry and will always be remembered.

© Andreas Rentz ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Donald Sutherland attends the "The Burnt Orange Heresy" premiere during the 15th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso on September 28, 2019 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for ZFF)

According to Deadline, the Emmy Award winner passed away on Thursday in Miami after a "long illness." His son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, 57, announced his passing on Instagram by sharing a black and white photo with his father and a touching statement. "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away," he wrote in the caption. "I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived," he continued.

Donald is survived by his five children and his wife, Francine Racette. He is the father to Rachel Kiefer's twin sister, who he welcomed into the world with his then-wife Douglas. He welcomed the rest of his children, Roeg, Rossif, and Angus, all of whom were named after directors he had worked with, with his third wife, Racette. She is 76.

© Screen Archives Donald Sutherland portrait as Sgt Oddball in the World War 2 action comedy 'Kelly's Heroes' 1970. (Photo by Screen Archives/Getty Images)

His passing came a month ahead of what would have been an 89th birthday. The Canadian and Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee was born on July 17, 1936, in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, and got his taste for entertainment at a young age. His first was when he was 14 as a news correspondent for the local radio station CKBW.

He graduated from the University of Tororona with a double major in engineering and drama. After deciding to leave engineering in the past, he left Canada for Britain in 1957 to study at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. He began to book small roles in British films and TV and by 1968, found success with his break-out role, The Dirty Dozen, which promoted him to leave London for Hollywood.

Donald found himself the leading man throughout the 1970s' after appearing in Mash and Oddball in 1970, and the rest is history. He has 200 credits as an actor on IMDb.