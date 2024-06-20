Vera Wang shows off her dance moves ahead of her 75th birthday

Vera Wang might be days away from turning 75, but that's not stopping her from getting in some dancing during her coffee break. The famous designer went viral on Wednesday, June 19, sharing an epic video of her dancing with a cup of coffee.

Wang soundtracked the dancing clip to Michael Jackson's "You Rock My World." The clip included different angles as she shimmied in an adorable white heel, bedazzled jean skirt, white tank top, and fun hat. It might have been a federal holiday in the United States, but Wang was busy working! At least she had some fun during the break. The designer also shared a photo of her posing with her coffee cup in her fashionable outfit.

You can't tell by her moves, but Wang turns 75 on June 27. The acclaimed designer was born in 1949 and initially pursued a career in figure skating before transitioning to fashion when she didn't make it into the Olympics. She was hired to be an editor at Vogue after graduating from Sarah Lawrence College and was the youngest editor at that magazine.

In 1987, she left Vogue after 17 years to join Ralph Lauren, and when she was 40, she resigned and became an independent bridal wear designer. The rest, is history, with Wang dressing stars like Ariana Grande, Vanessa Hudgens, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Victoria Beckham, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian.

What is Wang’s secret?

It may come as a surprise that Wang doesn’t have any wild regimens, at least that she has shared. In October 2023, she told Page Six, she has a strong relationship with McDonald’s. “I do eat McDonald’s, absolutely,” she told the outlet. Wang even orders it every day sometimes. “I order it every day, like two weeks on it, and then I’ll change," she said.

In 2020, she broke the Internet when she shared a photo in an orange sports bra and white denim shorts that showed off her incredible abs, luscious hair, and toned arms. Fans were shocked in the comments, wondering if she was drinking “unicorn blood.”