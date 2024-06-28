The hottest Copa America players: From Rodrigo De Paul to Alisson Becker

The Copa America 2024 is in full swing in the United States. And while many of the fans are focusing on the sport and rooting for their favorite team, others are also paying attention to the incredible physique of the athletes. If you are not familiar with all of the players or with the sport, this is a great introduction. Check out our full list of the hottest Copa America players!

Starting with none other than Rodrigo de Paul from Argentina. The 30-year-old athlete has stolen the hearts of many on and off the field.

© Angel Martinez

Alexander González is second on our list. The proud Venezuelan is known for his soccer skills and his smile.

Álvaro Montero from Colombia, plays as goalkeeper. The 6'4 athlete has proven to be an incredible asset for the team.

Alisson Becker from Brazil is a proud family man. The goalkeeper has a loyal fanbase that always show their support.

Santiago Giménez was born in Argentina and represents Mexico's national team, playing as a forward.

Tomás Rincón is a Venezuelan soccer star who plays for the national team.

Douglas Luiz plays as a midfielder for Brazil's national team.

Piero Hincapié plays for Ecuador and has had an impressive career, including playing for Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.

Agustín Canobbio is another fan-favorite player from Uruguay, playing as an attacking midfielder or winger.

Gleison Bremer has to be part of our list, after captivating the attention of many while playing for Brazil.