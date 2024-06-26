Bad Bunny's extensive bag collection: From Bottega to Gucci and Dior

Bad Bunny has gone through an incredible fashion transformation. The Puerto Rican singer has shown his ever-changing style during his career, from the start of his musical success to becoming a fixture at multiple fashion shows, following his collaboration with top brands and his special appearances during Paris Fashion Week, apart from his attendance at the Met Gala.

Benito has shown his preference for certain brands and styles, including his extensive collection of bags, which go from Bottega Veneta to Gucci and Dior. Here are some of his latest favorites.

© Grosby Group The singer showed off his look in Paris, pairing the outfit with Bottega's Bistrot Pouch as the perfect accessory.

© Grosby Group Another of his recent all-white ensembles included a Dior handbag. The singer was photographed at his arrival and sat front row next to his peers. Maluma and Christian Nodal were also at the exclusive event.

© Grosby Group Bad Bunny attended the Gucci Ancora show during Milan Fashion Week last week, sporting a Jackie handbag in black by the brand. The singer was seen with his girlfriend Kendall Jenner at the time.

© Grosby Group Following his Met Gala appearance, Bad Bunny and Kendall were spotted together. Benito was photographed leaving the same hotel as the model, wearing a casual look, paired with Bottega's The Andiamo bag in dark-brown.

© Grosby Group Following his collaboration with Gucci, the singer was seen in New York City sporting two of his favorite bags, while wearing a casual look.