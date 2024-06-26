Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bad Bunny's extensive bag collection: From Bottega to Gucci and Dior
Bad Bunny© Grosby Group

Hola.com
JUNE 26, 2024 5:01 PM EDT

Bad Bunny has gone through an incredible fashion transformation. The Puerto Rican singer has shown his ever-changing style during his career, from the start of his musical success to becoming a fixture at multiple fashion shows, following his collaboration with top brands and his special appearances during Paris Fashion Week, apart from his attendance at the Met Gala.

Benito has shown his preference for certain brands and styles, including his extensive collection of bags, which go from Bottega Veneta to Gucci and Dior. Here are some of his latest favorites.

© Grosby Group

The singer showed off his look in Paris, pairing the outfit with Bottega's Bistrot Pouch as the perfect accessory. 

© Grosby Group

Another of his recent all-white ensembles included a Dior handbag. The singer was photographed at his arrival and sat front row next to his peers. Maluma and Christian Nodal were also at the exclusive event. 

© Grosby Group

Bad Bunny attended the Gucci Ancora show during Milan Fashion Week last week, sporting a Jackie handbag in black by the brand. The singer was seen with his girlfriend Kendall Jenner at the time.

© Grosby Group

Following his Met Gala appearance, Bad Bunny and Kendall were spotted together. Benito was photographed leaving the same hotel as the model, wearing a casual look, paired with Bottega's The Andiamo bag in dark-brown.

Photo Ã?Â© 2023 Backgrid/The Grosby Group New York, September 13, 2023 Supermodel Kendall Jenner and music sensation Bad Bunny steal the spotlight as they step out for a romantic dinner at Carbone restaurant in the heart of New York City*** La supermodelo Kendall Jenner y la sensaciÃ?Â³n musical Bad Bunny se roban la atenciÃ?Â³n mientras salen para una cena romÃ?Â¡ntica en el restaurante Carbone en el corazÃ?Â³n de la ciudad de Nueva York.© Grosby Group

Following his collaboration with Gucci, the singer was seen in New York City sporting two of his favorite bags, while wearing a casual look.

© Grosby Group

Most recently the musician stepped out in Paris with Kendall, sporting a green Bottega bag from the brand's Cassette collection.

