After Shakira’s song goes viral, Piqué responds: “This Casio is for life”

After Shakira’s new song-BZRP Music Sessions #53- has gone viral, Gerard Piqué, president of the Kings League, didn’t hold back and responded: “This Casio is for life.”

The former Barcelona soccer player announced the sponsorship of the watch brand for the fantasy tournament that he leads with the ‘streamer’ Ibai Llanos.

And just like that, Casio is the new sponsor of the Kings League Fantasy. Piqué managed to attract the new sponsor just day after his ex-wife Shakira slammed him in new Bizarrap session.

If you are curious about the English lyrics of Shakira’s ‘BZRP Music Sessions #53’, the Colombian singer makes many references to Piqué and his new partner, Clara. The Casio reference is a clear example of it. In this case, the businessman is moving fast and furious with the brand.

I’m worth two of 22 [year old]

You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo

You traded a Rolex for a Casio

You’re going fast, slow down

Lots of time at the gym,

but your brain needs a little work too

“Casio has given us watches for life. The Kings League has reached an agreement with Casio”, Piqué commented while handing out watches to the rest of the program participants.