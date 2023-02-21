King Charles was ‘very keen’ for these Grammy winners to perform at coronation concert: Report

Adele and Ed Sheeran reportedly won’t be performing at King Charles’ coronation concert. According to The Mail on Sunday, the “Easy on Me” singer was asked to perform at the event “after the monarch discussed with organisers his hopes she would appear.” While sources told the outlet that Ed “hasn’t been invited,” organizers “have been told he is busy and unable to play” at the concert.

Ed Sheeran, pictured performing at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, has a concert in Texas the night before the coronation concert

According to Ed’s tour schedule, the Grammy winner has a concert scheduled in Arlington, Texas the night before the coronation concert. A source told the outlet that the King “was very keen” that Adele and Ed were part of the concert.

‘There is a team set up to get the talent signed up but they were unavailable, which was a massive disappointment,” the source added. “They are titans of the showbiz industry and are quintessentially British but also known across the globe. It’s such a shame.”

Ed performed last year at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London. The singer sung “Perfect” in a special tribute to the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip.

Adele reportedly won’t be able to perform at the King’s coronation concert

Although Adele and Ed reportedly won’t be performing at Windsor Castle, it’s been reported that Lionel Richie—who became the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince’s Trust in 2019—will be performing.

“The King respects all of his ambassadors and particularly appreciates Lionel’s unwavering support for his Prince’s Trust,” a source previously told The Sun, adding, “Lionel Richie is a great first addition to the concert which is fast looking like it is going to be the hottest ticket of the summer.”

The coronation concert is scheduled to take place on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7, the day after King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey. Buckingham Palace has said that the concert “will bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion.”