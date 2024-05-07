Tom Holland shares approval of Zendaya’s Met Gala looks

Last night, Zendaya was one of the hosts at the Met Gala. The actress and producer looked stunning for the occasion, walking down the red carpet while wearing two completely different looks that perfectly fitted the evening’s fantastical vibe. Her boyfriend, Tom Holland, was absent but showed his support with a simple yet sweet message on social media.

Holland shared two photos of Zendaya on the Met Gala red carpet, with each one showing a close up of her face while wearing the different looks. The first photo shows Zendaya with her first look of the night, a blue and green gown that she paired with a veil and some striking make up. The second photo belonged to her second look, made out of a black gown with an arragenment of red, pink, yellow, and white roses in her hair.

He kept the message simple, captionining his post with various heart eyes emojis.

“Girls just want a Tom Holland in their lives,” wrote a follower. “You’re the cutest boyfriend,” wrote a second person.

Holland is very supportive of Zendaya, often sharing her big fashion moments on his social media. Late last month, he shared a photo of the poster of Zendaya’s new movie “Challengers,” encouraging his followers to watch it. “I know what I’m doing this weekend!” he captioned the post.

Zendaya’s love for fashion

Zendaya serving as one of this year’s co-chairs at the Met Gala makes perfect since. While she hadn’t attended a gala in five years, she still ranks as one of the best dressed actors in the event’s history, often exploiting the year’s theme to her advatange. She’s also built a name for herself in fashion whenever she’s promoting her films, using the red carpet as outlets for creativity.

“I like to look at fashion as creativity,” she said in a recent interview on Live With Kelly and Mark. “Even in press tours, it’s a way to continue the creativity from the film. I like to just create characters. … You get to embody this character for the day, and clothes can do that for you.”