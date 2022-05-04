Artist: celebrity hairstylist & OGX brand ambassador Jesus Guerrero

Who: Rosalia

Inspiration: “We wanted to keep the hair simple and clean while staying with the glamour theme. The dress had a lot of texture, so as a team, we decided to slick back the hair and give some detail and texture in the bun.”

Tips/Technique from the expert: We prepped Rosalia’s hair with OGX Extra Strength Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo & Conditioner. It’s a personal favorite and gives hair that extra shine while making the styling process a lot easier. Then I used the OGX Protecting + Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray on wet hair to protect and smooth strands before heat styling. It’s a great primer to use from the roots to ends and helps prevent split ends.

I also added a drop of the OGX Extra Strength Coconut Miracle Oil Penetrating Oil on wet hair and ran it through the ends with my fingers. Since the look is slicked back, and we used the oil on wet hair, it won’t weigh hair down. I then prepped the hair extension with OGX Natural Finish Dry Texture Finishing Spray to give the hair more definition and texture. The product is great for extensions when I can’t wash them before to provide a more natural look and feel.

I used the OGX Shine & Revitalize + Argan Oil of Morocco Multi-Benefit Hairspray to grab flyaways as I pulled hair back for a snatched look. This was my go-to ‘working spray’ as I created the bun. I then took the ghd curve classic curl iron in the same direction to give loose, soft curls to the ponytail and spritzed the ends with the hairspray to allow me to shape the bun. Once the bun was in place, I finished with OGX Smoothing + Shea Sleek Humidity Blocking Hairspray all over, which gave a bit more of a strong hold and kept everything in place for the night.