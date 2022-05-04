Artist: Hector Espinal, Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist
Who: Joan Smalls
Inspiration: “Joan wanted to exude confidence, boldness, and her Latina roots with her Met Gala beauty look, so we enhanced her beautiful almond eyes with a smoky burgundy eye paired with a metallic finish that also perfectly embodied her dress.”
Product details:
1. COMPLEXION: Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer in Soft Matte, Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in 320 and 330, Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer in 310, Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder in Banana, Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer in Coco Naughty, Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Petal Poppin, Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Mean Money/Hu$tla Baby and Girl Next Door/Chic Phreak.
2. EYES: Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in True Neutrals, Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner in Cuz I’m Black and In Big Truffle, Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter in Ruby Richez, Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara.
3. LIPS: Fenty Beauty Fenty Icon Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick in Motha Luva, Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fu$$y.