Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all smiles at Queen Elizabeth’s birthday parade

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in the U.K for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. They arrived Wednesday with their children Archie, and Lilibet, ahead of the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday at Buckingham Palace. The family avoided airport arrival photos but on Thursday, adorable photos showed the couple hanging out with young royals.

The Queen is celebrating her 70 years as monarch and there is a big weekend ahead of the family. As noted by BBC, until this week, Queen Elizabeth had not yet met Harry and Markle’s youngest daughter Lilibet, who turns 1 on Saturday.

Markle smiled in a wide-brimmed Stephen Jones hat with a navy bow and matching navy dress. Harry matched his wife with a blue suit and looked like he was having a blast hanging out with the little royals that included Zara Tindall’s kids Mia, 8, and Lena, 3, and Peter Phillips‘ daughter Savannah, 11, per PEOPLE.



The couple watched the birthday parade from the Major General’s Office which overlooks the Horse Guards Parade. From the main balcony at Buckingham Palace, the Royal Family enjoyed the ceremony and the demonstration by the Royal Air Force. The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince Louis, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were all present in images standing next to the Queen.

The Queen had previously announced only members of the Royal Family actively working on official public duties would be on the balcony. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told reporters during a briefing about the jubilee weekend, “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those Members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of The Queen.” Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in January 2020, and their last appearance with the royal family was two years ago at Commonwealth Day in March 2020.

