President Barack Obama honors Queen Elizabeth II during the Platinum Jubilee celebration

Former U.S. President Barack Obama is virtually joining the Platinum Jubilee celebration. Obama sent a video message to Queen Elizabeth II to congratulate her on her 70th anniversary as a queen.

“May the light of your crown continue to reign supreme,” Obama said during the BBC broadcast of Trooping the Colour. “When you’re president of the United States, you meet a lot of remarkable people, and you try under all circumstances to retain your composure,” the 44th president began his message. “But that’s harder than you think when you’re visiting Her Majesty.”

©GettyImages



US President Barack Obama and Queen Elizabeth II attend a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on May 24, 2011 in London, England.

According to the former president, he and his wife, Michelle Obama, weren’t sure what to expect before meeting the Queen; however, they quickly realized how charming she is. “Before I took office, Michelle and I hadn’t been to too many palaces,” Obama continued. “So, we weren’t sure what to expect on our first trip to Buckingham. But we shouldn’t have been worried. Her Majesty put us at ease with her grace and generosity. So much so that I walked away thinking she actually reminded me a little bit of my grandmother.”

©GettyImages



Former US President Barack Obama and his wife fromer First Lady Michelle Obama are greeted by Queen Elizabeth II and late Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh after landing by helicopter at Windsor Castle for a private lunch on April 22, 2016 in Windsor, England.

Barack Obama said their bond grew stronger, and they considered each other friends. “And in the years since, I like to think Her Majesty and I have formed a special relationship of our own,” he said. “Certainly, I can say that getting to know her was one of the great privileges of my years in office. And I learned so much from seeing the example she set for all of us who have the privilege to serve.”

“Your Majesty, it would be an understatement to say the world has changed a bit in the seven decades since you first came to power. But your character never has. Your steadfast stewardship of one of our most important democracies has made the world safer and more prosperous through war and peace, times of adversity, and times of prosperity. Your life has been a gift, not just to the United Kingdom, but for the world,” he added.