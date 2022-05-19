Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Concert: Performances by Diana Ross, Queen, Andrea Bocelli and more

Queen Elizabeth is getting ready for an incredible celebration with special guests! Taking place June 4 at Buckingham Palace, the Queen will be celebrating 70 years on the throne, and she will share the special moment with some of the most talented musicians.

Broadcasted live on BBC One, Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Concert will bring all major stars, including Diana Ross, Alicia Keys, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, and Queen in collaboration with Adam Lambert, among others.

Queen is set to be the opening act, with a special tribute for the Queen, playing the greatest hits of the iconic band, just in time for the anniversary.

Original member of the band Brian May, shared his excitement to be a part of the incredible event, following the band’s performance at the Queen’s Golden Jubilee in 2002.

“Twenty years after playing The Queen’s glorious Golden Jubilee we’re very happy to be invited again. Then there was a moment when I wondered … after Buckingham Palace roof where can you go? Well … you will see!!!“ May said.

Diana Ross also revealed she is thrilled to attend and perform, explaining that she “had the honor of meeting The Queen many times throughout” her life.

“Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion,” the legendary artist declared.

Members of the royal family will be attending the event, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and special appearances have been organized, including David Beckham, Dame Julie Andrews, The Royal Ballet, a recorded performance from Sir Elton John, and more.