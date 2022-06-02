The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee kicked off this Thursday, with Trooping the Colour. The ceremony had the participation of over 1,200 soldies and officials, 250 horses, and hundreds of musicians, who paraded along The Mall, one of the most important avenues in London.

Trooping the Colour celebrates the birthday of Queen Elizabeth. Even though she celebrated her birthday this past April, every year, the ceremony is held in June. This tradition dates back to 1748 and was started by King George II. According to HELLO! the monarch feared catching a cold if the celebrations were held on his birthday, in November, so he decedided to combine his birthday celebration with the celebration of the arrival of Spring, known as Trooping the Colour. The tradition continues to this day, with this year’s ceremony coinciding with the Platinum Jubilee.