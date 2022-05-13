Chaney Jones follows in Pete Davidson’s footsteps and gets a Kanye West tattoo

Following his split from Kim, Ye got right into the dating scene, having several viral moments with actress Julia Fox. During the spectacle of a relationship, he was also photographed with Jones, who has been deemed a “Kim Kardashian look alike.” They were first romantically linked in early February 2022, and while Ye has been out of the public eye, by the look of the ink, their relationship is still going strong.



Jones is just a few tattoos behind Davidson, who not only has several tattoos dedicated to Kim but a branding of her name. The comedian even has “My girlfriend is lawyer,” tattooed on him, which Kim called her “favorite,” even though she is, in fact, not a lawyer yet.

Davidson recently made headlines after what looks like a tattoo dedicated to her and West’s children was spotted on his neck. Many believe the ink reads the initials, “KNSCP,’ standing for Kim, North, 8, Saint,6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. While neither of them has confirmed that’s what the tattoo is of, there have been plenty of opinions about it.



Photos of Davidson with Kim and Ye’s kids have made their rounds around the internet, but we have yet to see Ye introduce the model to his kids. If they ever do, maybe Jones will get her own tattoo dedicated to them.