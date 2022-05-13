Kendall Jenner gets blasted for her cooking skills, joining sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

The Kardashian/Jenner clan seems to have it all, but there may be one thing they lack: basic cooking skills. Kendall Jenner is the most recent member of the famous family to catch heat online after last night’s episode of The Kardashians showed the model struggling to cut a cucumber. Of course, this isn’t the first time the famous family have caught heat for their skills in the kitchen.





Kris Jenner observed concerned, admitting that she also nicked her finger attempting to cut her own food. Photos of the event quickly went viral, with fans laughing about how “tragic” and hilarious it was. “Kendall Jenner trying to cut a fcking cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed,” one fan wrote. Jenner retweeted the post, adding, “Tragic.”



In the clip, Kendall is branded in her controversial 818 Tequila company’s shirt while Jenner advises, “Be careful because I nicked myself the other day.” “I know, I’m kinda scared,” Kendall admitted, while Kris suggests their private chef do the job. The 26-year-old took what could be a gag even further, asking the ridiculous question, “Don’t cucumbers have seeds?” “I’m definitely not a good cutter so don’t zoom in on me. I’m not professional whatsoever,” she added.

The Kardashians are amazing with marketing, so they may have achieved exactly what they wanted: a viral moment. However, this isn’t the first time they have caught heat when it comes to their skills in the kitchen.

In 2020 Kylie Jenner showed off her Mother’s Day haul on Instagram and fans were “disturbed” about the tiny piece of cake she cut that didn’t reach the center. The youngest Jenner poked fun at the situation by sharing a photo that would trigger them even more. “People were very disturbed I cut my cake how I did so this is for those people,” she wrote in the pic, cutting a circle right in the middle of it.

