Khloé Kardashian gushes over how fabulous Kris Jenner’s new mansion is

Khloé Kardashian has known her mother for 37 years but is still taken aback by her fabulousness. On Wednesday, Koko shared a sneak peek of tonight’s episode of ‘The Kardashians,’ where it’s made to seem Khloe is seeing Kris Jenner’s new mansion, that is right next to her’s, for the first time. As Koko tours the space with her grandmother Mary Jo and family friend Faye Resnick, she seems thoroughly impressed by her mother’s choice of decorations.





©The Kardashians via Architectural Digest







“The table, the ruffles, the little martini table!” Khloe says while admiring every detail. Nearby is a proud Jenner drinking a dirty martini wearing what looks like a super expensive vintage gown and pearls.





In the confessional, she shared what it’s like living in the momagers world. “Living in Kris Jenner’s world is just fabulous-ness,” she said. “Like being surrounded by like opulence and a dirty martini in a crystal glass, covered in diamonds, and always made up, and in these gowns, and candlelight and dinner china and fabulous s–t everywhere!,” the Good American founder exclaimed.

Grandma Mary Jo seemed most impressed by the refrigerator filled with every green vegetable in season. Koko is of course, no stranger to a fabulous home. Photos of her kitchen pantry recently went viral, and it had the same fine China dinnerware.

©The Kardashians via Architectural Digest





Koko and Jenner reportedly paid $37 million for their side by side Hidden Hills mansions. Khloe already had her mansion, and Jenner moved into the $20 million plot next door. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The 37-year-old shared one of the pitfalls having her mom as a neighbor: dog poop. “My mom will only have her dog use the restroom on my property,” Khloe told a shocked Jimmy Kimmel.

Kris tried to act confused and embarrassed, but Khloe didn’t hold back, “Well, it’s a fact, and it’s really annoying,” she said. “I saw them on my security cameras of only letting her dog usher to my side of the house. It’s bizarre.”

